\nOvernight, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military site in the area of Jabal Tourah in Lebanese territory.\n\nSimultaneously, the IAF also struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Qabrikha, a military structure in the area of Tallouseh, and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Houla and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\nFurthermore, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in a number of areas in southern Lebanon.\n\n"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stated.\n\n\n