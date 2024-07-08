\nMinister Orit Strock commented on the negotiations for the return of the hostages in an interview on \nReshet Bet \nradio on Sunday night, saying, "The red lines presented by the Prime Minister are less than the minimum threshold. Withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor is beyond lawlessness."\n\nStrock also said, "We must not agree to a return of hostages in exchange for a complete cessation of the war," and explained that "I voted in favor of the first deal that included the release of terrorists because it was not contrary to the goals of the war."\n\n\n