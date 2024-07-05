\nOver the last few hours, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward several areas in northern Israel. A number of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nThe IDF struck the sources of the launches and fired artillery toward several additional areas in southern Lebanon.\n\nAs a result of the projectile attack toward Kiryat Shmona, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.\n\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launch post in the area of Marwahin and an observation post in the area of Houla.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n