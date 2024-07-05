\n \n\nThe road to the Palestinian Arab city of Salfit, which passes through the entrance to the city of Ariel, was blocked to traffic on Thursday night by order of Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun.\n\n"There is no need to wait for another attack to block the road, which has already been used for terrorist attacks in the past, when the residents of Salfit have two more central exits. This week's thefts of vehicles from the city of Ariel proved how easily it is possible to escape through this road," said the mayor.\n\n\n