\nMK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded to the arrest of three Israelis on suspicion of murdering a Hamas Nukhba terrorist on October 7.\n\n"I call on the Minister of Defense to immediately put an end to the despicable phenomenon of prosecuting the heroes who killed damned terrorists on Simchat Torah. At the same time as the release of the director of the Shifa terrorist house, a snowball of prosecutions in the style of Elor Azaria, on steroids, is apparently starting," he said.\n\n"Anyone who strove for victory and eliminated terrorists in Simchat Torah, is in the crosshairs. The intention is clear, to harm the strength and spirit of the soldiers, and to put a sort of gun to the head of anyone who thinks of fighting for the people of Israel," Maoz said.\n\n\n