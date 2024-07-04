\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant published a post on Thursday congratulating the United States on the occasion of its Independence Day.\n\n“Congratulations to our closest friends and allies as they celebrate 248 years of independence. The United States stood with Israel since our establishment and stands with us today as we fight to defend our nation in a war for our future. Today we salute your leadership of the free world and echo your call for ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Happy 4th of July," Gallant wrote,\n\n\n