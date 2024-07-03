\nThe police arrested two suspects, residents of the Wadi Joz neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem in their 40s, on suspicion they followed an IDF soldier to his home, near Aza Street in the city center, and later broke in and stole his M16 assault rifle.\n\nSeveral hours after the soldier and his partner returned to their apartment, one of the suspects allegedly broke in while they were sleeping, and stole the weapon, cash, and other personal items. The court extended their detentions by five days.\n\n\n