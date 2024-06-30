\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment in the south. Among the issues being discussed are the fighting in the Gaza Strip, with emphasis on the fighting in Rafah, as well as the continuation of military pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization.\n\nThe Defense Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Head of IDF Southern Command, the Head of IDF Operations, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Head of the Air Force, the Head of IDF Ground Forces and additional senior IDF commanders are participating in the discussion.\n\n\n