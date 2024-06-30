\nAs a result of an explosive UAV attack in the northern Golan Heights earlier today, an IDF soldier was severely injured and 17 soldiers were lightly injured.\n\nThe soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.\n\nOver the past few hours, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba and a launcher in the area of Ayta ash Shab from which a projectile was fired today toward northern Israel.\n\nAdditionally, IDF Artillery fired to remove threats in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n