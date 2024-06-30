\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of Merom Golan in northern Israel at 16:08, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory. An explosive UAV was identified falling in the area.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in the area of Beit Hillel in northern Israel at 16:25, a launch was identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in an open area. No injuries or damage were reported.\n\nFollowing the siren that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Metula in northern Israel at 17:00, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\n\n