\nMinister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz commented on threats by Iran to obliterate Israel if it launches a war in Lebanon.\n\n"Iran threatens today to destroy Israel if Israel fully responds to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.\n\nMy response to Iran is clear:\n\n1. If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes.\n\n2. A regime that threatens destruction deserves to be destroyed."\n\n\n