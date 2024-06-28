\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that over the past few hours, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Aerial Unit in the area of Jabal Safi, north of Nabatieh.\n\n"Over the past few months, surface-to-air missiles were launched from the terrorist infrastructure toward IAF aircraft," it said.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n