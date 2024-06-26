\nNational Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today at the White House. They discussed the ongoing efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal together with the release of hostages. \n\nThe White House stated that "Minister Gallant once again confirmed the support of the Israeli government for the deal as outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world."\n\nIt added: "Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including in the face of threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah. They discussed ongoing US efforts to support de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon that would ensure the return of both Israeli and Lebanese families to their homes in the border regions. The two also discussed President Biden’s unprecedented support for Israel since the Hamas attacks of October 7th. Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to ensure that Israel has all it needs to defend itself militarily and confront its Iranian-backed adversaries.\n\n"Mr. Sullivan and Minister Gallant discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the need to increase and sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Mr. Sullivan recognized Minister Gallant’s personal efforts and leadership to support these efforts. Mr. Sullivan also raised the importance of de-escalating tensions in the West Bank, to include the transfer of clearance revenues to the Palestinian Authority without further delay."\n\n\n