\nRabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, the President & Head Rabbi of the Ohr Torah Stone educational network, commented on this morning's Supreme Court ruling that there is no legal framework not to draft haredim into the IDF.\n\n“Today’s ruling by the High Court of Justice is an important step in the long-term security and viability of the State of Israel, which serves the needs of all citizens. The thousands of alumni, students, rabbinical students, parent body, and faculty of Ohr Torah Stone prove that being equally committed to serving the Jewish people through Torah learning as well as serving in the IDF is possible and is a paradigm that Jewish law embraces. We must work together to find a way for our Ultra-Orthodox brothers to serve in ways that are comfortable, so we defend the country and contribute fully together,” Brander wrote.\n\n\n