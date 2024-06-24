\nSacha Roytman Dratwa CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, responded to the violent demonstration outside a Los Angeles synagogue on Sunday.\n\n"The violent demonstration at a Los Angeles synagogue, coming on the same day as shooting attack outside a synagogue in Russia, and following other recent shocking events in France and elsewhere across the globe, marked a further increase in the already unprecedented levels of antisemitism Jewish communities worldwide are coping with," he said. "This is an important reminder of the reason why we must come together and fight on a daily basis against all who perpetrate, support, or justify acts of terrorism and violence against Jews. We expect authorities at the national, state, and municipal levels to protect their Jewish constituents and not leave them to face these antisemitic threats alone."\n\n\n