Throughout the day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck Hezbollah terror targets in four different areas in southern Lebanon. 

The targets included a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Khiam, a Hezbollah military post in the area of Meiss El Jabal, and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Taybeh and Tallouseh in southern Lebanon.