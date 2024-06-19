\nThe IDF Spokesperson issued a clarification after Spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed that it would be impossible to eliminate Hamas:\n\n"The IDF is committed to achieving the war's objectives as laid out by the Cabinet, it has been working day and night throughout the war, and will continue to do so.\n\n"The commanders of the IDF and its servicemen and women are fighting with determination and persistence to destroy the military capabilities and the governmental and organizational infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza, a clear military objective.\n\n"In his statements, the IDF Spokesman discussed the destruction of Hamas as an ideology and an idea, and he said that clearly. Any claim otherwise is taking his words out of context."\n\n\n