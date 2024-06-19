\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in northern Israel in the past hour, approximately 15 projectiles were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Kiryat Shmona, several of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire.\n\nEarlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tyre and terrorist infrastructure in Khiam in Lebanon.\n\nAlso this morning, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese airspace. The target did not cross into Israeli territory, and no sirens sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\n\n