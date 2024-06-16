\nAjit Singh Randhawa, the father of former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, passed away on Sunday.\n\nHaley eulogized her father in post announcing the loss: "This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known. My heart is heavy knowing he is gone. He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace. He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great grandfather, and the best father to his four children. He was such a blessing to all of us. Happy Father’s Day Dad. We will miss you dearly."\n\n\n