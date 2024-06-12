\nUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to congratulate him on the rescue of four hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a readout from Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder. \n\nThe two also discussed efforts to “de-escalate tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border in the wake of Lebanese Hezbollah’s increased aggression,” the statement added.\n\nAustin thanked Gallant for “Israel’s support for the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage deal” and the two agreed that “the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal”, the statement said.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n