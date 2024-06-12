\nNevertheless, Hamas political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq insisted in a conversation with \nReuters \nthat the group’s response to US President Biden's proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal "opens a wide path" to reach an agreement. \n\nHe further claimed that Hamas’ response is "responsible, serious and positive".\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n