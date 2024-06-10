\nRachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a US citizen who is being held in Hamas captivity, responded to \nreports\n that the US considered negotiating the release of US citizens with Hamas separately from Israel.\n\n“We have seen the reports that the US administration is considering negotiating directly with Hamas on freeing US citizens from captivity in Gaza. We welcome any negotiations that will lead to the return home of our loved ones who have been in captivity for over 8 months. We pray that every family with hostages will be reunited with their loved ones imminently."\n\n\n