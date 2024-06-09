\nEarlier today (Sunday), a terrorist cell fired anti-aircraft missiles toward IDF fighter jets operating above Lebanon. No danger was posed to the fighter jets and no injuries were reported. A few minutes later, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist cell that carried out the launches in the area of Tyre.\n\nIn addition, a short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Chebaa. Simultaneously, two additional military structures were struck in aerial strikes in the areas of Aitaroun and Markaba, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Aitaroun and a Hezbollah launcher in the area of At Tiri which was used to fire into Israeli territory.\n\nEarlier today (Sunday), IDF troops identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon. Following the identification, IDF fighter jets carried out a strike on the military structure.\n\n\n