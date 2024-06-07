\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, paid a condolence visit on Friday to the family of former minister \nDavid Levy\n, of blessed memory, in Beit She'an.\n\nThe Prime Minister spoke with his widow Rachel and their children, who told him about David, how he was loved by his family as a father and grandfather.\n\nPrime Minister Netanyahu conveyed sincere condolences from his wife Sara, who was unable to come, and spoke of his joint work with David, as well as the latter's contribution to the State of Israel.\n\n\n\n\n\n