Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday.\n\n“The bipartisan, bicameral meeting symbolizes the US and Israel's enduring relationship and will offer Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government's vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region,” they said in a statement announcing the speech.\n\n