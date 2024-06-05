\nOver the past day, the combat teams of the 7th Brigade and the Kfir Brigade began a divisional operation under the 98th Division in eastern Bureij and eastern Deir al-Balah simultaneously.\n\nThe troops are operating against terrorist infrastructure above and below ground in the area and destroying rocket launch areas. The troops gained operational control of the area, eliminated terrorists from the ground and from the air and located several tunnel shafts.\n\nHours after the start of the operation, the 7th Brigade Combat Team located a ready-to-launch mortar shell launcher, hidden under a post with a UN symbol on it, near the border fence.\n\n\n