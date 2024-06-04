\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant recently completed a situation assessment at the IDF’s Division 91 HQ in northern Israel, together with Division Commander Brig. Gen. Shai Kelper, Commander of the Fire Department’s Northern Division and additional senior officials.\n\nMinister Gallant and the commanders discussed IDF operational and intelligence efforts in the face of Hezbollah’s aggression, ongoing efforts to thwart Hezbollah terrorists and the forces’ readiness for operations against Hezbollah.\n\nMinister Gallant was also briefed on firefighting efforts in the area.\n\n\n