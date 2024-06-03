\nPolice forces from the northern district have been operating in the last few hours at several locations in which fires broke out in different areas of the Galilee.\n\nA combined forward command center of the security and rescue forces is operating at the scene and, in accordance with a situation assessment carried out between the bodies operating in the area, it was decided to evacuate several homes of residents who remained in the city of Kiryat Shmona.\n\nThe police forces are now engaged in evacuating the houses, directing traffic and carrying out searches in the various areas while the fire brigades, with the assistance of various parties, are assisting in the extinguishing operations.\n\n\n