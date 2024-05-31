\nThe Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on Friday evening following US President Joe Biden's speech on a Gaza ceasefire.\n\n"The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal. Therefore, the Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities," the statement said.\n\n"The exact outline proposed by Israel, including the conditional transition from stage to stage, allows Israel to maintain these principles," it concluded.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n