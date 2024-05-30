\nEarlier on Thursday, a siren was sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense system successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. No injuries or damage were reported.\n\nA rocket and missile siren was sounded in the area of Kfar Giladi following the possibility of shrapnel falling from the interception.\n\nFollowing the two sirens that sounded in northern Israel a short while ago regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, they were determined to be a false alarm.\n\n\n