\nMore than seventy family members of hostages from different nationalities and religions, including Hamas captivity survivors, will attend the annual Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City on Sunday.\n\nLeading the procession will be 2,000 supporters of the Hostage Families Forum in New York, marching alongside the families. Following closely behind them will be over 50,000 members of the city's Jewish and Israeli communities, united in their call for the release of the 125 hostages held captive by Hamas.\n\n\n