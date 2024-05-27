\nFinance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday evening commented on the police violence during Lag Ba'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron.\n\n"One time it's a water cannon being directly hurled at an elderly haredi couple and this time it's a violent and aggressive shove of an adult who could be the grandfather of this policeman," he wrote. "The police violence that happens to be always applied to the same public is unacceptable. The time has come to put an end to the police violence and ensure equal enforcement."\n\n\n