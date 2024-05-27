\nThe chairman of the National Unity Party, Minister Benny Gantz, commented on the violence on Mount Meron during Lag Ba'Omer celebrations on Sunday evening.\n\n"The difficult footage of shoving and the use of excessive force in Meron require condemnation and a thorough investigation. Even if the worshipers who arrived violated the instructions, while ignoring the security threat, it is forbidden to resort to actions like the ones we saw. Israel Police officers have been working 24/7 for a long time to maintain personal and public safety In times of war, and we all support them, but maintaining public order must not turn into violence under the auspices of the law."\n\n\n