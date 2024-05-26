\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that aircraft recently attacked a compound of the Hamas terrorist organization in Rafah where senior terrorists of the organization were staying.\n\n"The attack was carried out against terrorists who are a target for attack in accordance with international law, using precision weaponry, and based on preliminary intelligence indicating the use of Hamas terrorists in the area," the statement said.\n\n"We are aware of the claim that as a result of the attack and a fire that broke out in the area, a number of non-involved people were injured. The incident is under review."\n\n\n