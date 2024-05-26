\nThe Marom Galil Regional Council announced that "a few minutes ago an antitank missile hit a house in Avivim, one civilian was evacuated by the local response team in shock. The house was damaged."\n\nMarom Galil Regional Council Head Amit Sofer: "Another civilian hurt, another house destroyed. We demand the government act with a strong hand and hit the enemy forcefully. We will not give up on the north and we are holding on tight, but with this, I suggest that the government not use our patients against us. We can not lose the north."\n\n\n