\nEarlier on Saturday evening, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into a number of areas of northern Israel, causing damage to buildings in the area. No injuries were reported.\n\nThis evening, an IDF aircraft identified a number of terrorists operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon. Following the identification, an IDF fighter jet struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.\n\nAdditionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n