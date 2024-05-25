\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with Minister Benny Gantz. \n\nState Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the two "discussed the latest efforts to achieve a ceasefire as part of a deal to release hostages and to prevent the conflict from expanding across the region." \n\n"Secretary Blinken reiterated the President’s position on a major Rafah operation and emphasized the importance of increasing levels of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza. Secretary Blinken also discussed the importance of Israel and Egypt concluding talks to reopen the Rafah crossing as soon as possible," the statement added.\n\n"The Secretary underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and de-escalate tensions in the West Bank. The Secretary also discussed the U.S. vision for durable peace and security for Israel through further integration in the region and emphasized the importance to Israel’s security of planning for the post-conflict period in Gaza," it concluded.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n