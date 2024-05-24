\n\nPro-Israel Arab activist Yoseph Haddad responded to the ICJ decision and wrote:\n\n\nA black day in the history played out at the Hague Tribunal.\n\nA day on which a decision was made in the court to prevent a democratic Nation from fighting for the safety of its Jewish and Arab citizens against a terrorist organization and to rescue its hostages from terrorists.\n\nA disgraceful and anti-Israel decision that plays into the hands of Sinwar and Hamas.\n\nHundreds of years from now, when they open history books around the world and read about this decision, no one will be able to understand how an international institution of justice sided with terrorism and the murderers and rapists of Hamas!\n\nA shame and a disgrace.\n\n\n