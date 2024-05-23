\nUS Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) shared a post on social media by the Israeli Foreign Ministry showing pictures of the IDF observers who were seen being abducted in the video published on Wednesday.\n\nThe Senator wrote: "The past 230 days have been a nightmare for the innocent Americans and Israelis held hostage by Hamas. This heartbreaking thread is just a glimpse into the evil Hamas terrorists are committing every day."\n\nHe added: "These women are someone’s daughter, sister or friend. I can’t imagine this happening to my family. It’s a reminder of just how urgent it is for President Biden to do everything possible to bring them all home now."\n\n\n