\nA short while ago, IDF fighter jets successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israel from Syria. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the target did not manage to cross into Israeli territory. \n\nSirens concerning a hostile aircraft infiltration sounded in open areas in the Golan Heights according to protocol. No injuries were reported.\n\nMoreover, a short while ago, in cooperation of the Israeli Navy and the IAF, a Sa'ar 4.5 class corvette missile ship and fighter jets successfully intercepted two aerial targets that approached Israel from the east. \n\nThe targets did not manage to cross into Israeli territory and no alerts were activated according to protocol.\n