\nA short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Meiss El Jabal that operated within a launch post from which launches were fired toward Israel over the past few days. The terrorist cell and launch post were struck by IAF fighter jets.\n\nEarlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military compound. In addition, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. During the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, demonstrating the presence of weaponry in the area.\n