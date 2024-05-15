\nOvernight, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussein Ibrahim Makki in the area of Tyre, southern Lebanon. Makki was a senior field commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the southern front, who was responsible for the planning and execution of numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of the war. \n\nAs part of his role in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Makki was responsible for various acts of terrorism against the Israeli home front, and he previously served as the commander of Hezbollah's forces in the coastal region.\n