\nNational Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi. He expressed his condolences on behalf of President Biden and the American people on Israel’s Memorial Day. He emphasized that this is the first Memorial Day to commemorate the victims of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attacks that killed over 1,000 Israelis. \n\nA statement released after the conversation noted that Sullivan affirmed the "ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the defeat of Hamas in Gaza."\n\nThey also discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages. Sullivan reiterated President Biden’s concerns over the potential for a major military ground operation into Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter. He discussed alternative courses of action to ensure the defeat of Hamas everywhere in Gaza. \n\nHanegbi confirmed that Israel is taking US concerns into account. Sullivan and Hanegbi then reviewed the substantive discussions to date of the Strategic Consultative Group. They agreed to establish another in-person meeting soon.\n