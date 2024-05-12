\nEden Golan and the Israeli team reached the 5th place in the European music contest.\n\nIsrael was ranked 14th after all the countries submitted their judges' votes, but the international online votes brought Israel to the 5th place.\n\nThe official "Israel" X user published the following post: "Queen Eden made it to the Eurovision top 5! Thank you Eden for giving our entire country strength. Thank you world for proving love will always win against hate. We love you. Good night from Jerusalem".\n\n\nRead more\n\n