\nFollowing Mayor Ron Huldai's decision to cancel the Tel Aviv LGBT Pride Parade, the Jerusalem Open House, which produces the Pride and Tolerance March in Jerusalem, announced that the parade will be held this year in a special format, as part of the "struggle for the return of the hostages." The parade, which will take place on May 30th, will be in a format adapted to the spirit of the time and along the traditional marching route.\n\nOrganizers explained that the Pride and Tolerance March in Jerusalem will be held this year since it is a protest event and has a different character and feel from the parade in Tel Aviv.\n