\nFollowing the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding an aircraft infiltration, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one of the targets. \n\nAn additional target fell in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel, and a fire broke out at the scene. Two targets fell in an open area and the rest of the targets fell and caused light damage. No injuries were reported.\n\nOn Monday, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mazraat Aaqmata in southern Lebanon. In addition, earlier today, IDF troops fired to remove a threat in the area of Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.\n