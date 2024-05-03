\nEarlier on Friday, IDF soldiers identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. Shortly after the identification, IAF fighter jets struck the military compound in which the terrorists were operating.\n\nAdditionally, throughout the day, four launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Har Dov in northern Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted three launches, and the other launch fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the launches.\n