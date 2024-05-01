\nEarlier today, two anti-tank missile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Shtula in northern Israel. As a result, damage was caused in the area. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of fire.\n\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds and terror infrastructures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Marwahin in southern Lebanon. Additionally, throughout the past day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.\n