\nA short while ago, IDF fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities, weaponry, terror infrastructures, and additional targets used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.\n\nAccording to the IDF "the Hezbollah terrorist organization extensively uses the area of Ayta ash Shab for terrorist purposes and has established dozens of terror means and infrastructures in the area in order to attack Israeli civilians and soldiers within the state of Israel."\n