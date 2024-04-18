Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago concerning a hostile aircraft infiltration into the Western Galilee, it was determined to have been a false identification. Additionally, a launch was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. No hits were identified.\n\nEarlier today, IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists via a drone. The terrorists operated in a military compound in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon. Upon the identification of the terrorists, IAF fighter jets struck the compound from which they operated.\n\n\n